Vensure Employer Solutions Completes its 76th Acquisition by Acquiring Apex America, a Specialist in Customer Experience and Nearshore Business Process Outsourcing

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced the acquisition of Argentina-based Apex America, a specialist in technology-based services for customer experience and provider of nearshore professionals, and Vensure's 76th acquisition in six years.

Through this acquisition, Vensure expands service to customers inside and outside of the United States through the company's Outsourcing Business Unit, Solvo. Apex currently employs sales support, customer care and social media management professionals in seven countries to support business operations for global brands all over the world including Latin America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Honduras, Paraguay and Peru and more than 12,000 employees. Their suite of digital services includes a platform for CX insights and data analytics as well as a platform focused on the employee experience to aid in managing company culture.

"Vensure constantly looks for opportunities to innovate and expand HR service offerings," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "Apex is a leading company in CX management in Latin America, offering multichannel solutions that make a difference for organizations seeking to provide an excellent service for their clients. This acquisition enhances Vensure's portfolio of services to help small and mid-sized businesses thrive."

"We are excited about the opportunities this change will bring," said Co-Founder Humberto Sahade. "We are pleased to align with Vensure as a new strategic partner that shares our vision, values and culture. This important step opens new possibilities in both Latin America and the United States as we deepen our culture of closeness, well-being and results. Together we will continue to build a successful future for Apex."

The current founding shareholders of the company Marcelo Cid, Humberto Sahade, Denise Henry and Patricio Rios Carranza will continue in their role of strategic leadership of the organization.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $158B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

About Apex America

Apex America, next generation BPO and CX partner, is responsible for designing, implementing and managing end-to-end solutions to provide the best experiences in different service channels for its clients' users using the best technology-based services. Apex provides Customer Experience and Contact Center services with a Service Design model that allows it to understand, design and provide world-class experiences, supported by Google Cloud technologies, which increase customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, and profitability. For 20 years, Apex has been strategic partner of more than 60 global brands. Find out more by visiting apexamerica.com.

