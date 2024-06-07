On 2024 World Oceans Day, MDPI encourages the scientific community to increase the accessibility of ocean research to accelerate ocean conservation.

MDPI, a leading open access (OA) publisher, is proud to announce its active support for World Oceans Day 2024, celebrated under UNESCO's Ocean Decade framework. MDPI's CEO, Stefan Tochev hopes that "the latest ocean research can be made freely accessible to help empower scientists and communities at large to save our oceans," under UNESCO's Ocean Decade until 2030.

Open Access: A Catalyst for Ocean Action

MDPI's presence at the UNESCO Ocean Decade Conference 2024 highlights our unwavering commitment to using OA to advance ocean science, support research communities, and promote sustainable ocean management.

"Our involvement in the UNESCO Ocean Decade Conference underscores MDPI's commitment to the underfunded Ocean SDG. By promoting OA to scientific articles and books on SDGs, we aim to inspire critical actions," said Tochev. "Our initiatives, like the World Sustainability Award and Emerging Sustainability Award, further demonstrate our dedication to advancing sustainability."

Showcasing MDPI's Contributions to Ocean Research

Over the past three years, MDPI has published 30,000 papers focused on ocean research and related topics. Key MDPI journals contributing to this body of work include:

Journal of Marine Science and Engineering (4.9k papers)

(4.9k papers) Remote Sensing (2.6k papers)

(2.6k papers) Sustainability (2k papers)

(2k papers) International Journal of Molecular Sciences (IJMS) (1.7k papers)

(1.7k papers) Marine Drugs (1.5k papers)

(1.5k papers) Water (1.5k papers)

These publications highlight MDPI's contributions to ocean science, reinforcing our role in the broader sustainability agenda by promoting blue innovation and economy.

Additionally, MDPI has launched Oceans, an international, peer-reviewed forum specifically aimed at publishing studies related to all branches of oceanography with an emphasis on the functioning of the ocean and the sustainable use of its resources and ecosystem services.

Affirming MDPI's Commitment to Ocean Science

MDPI's commitment to OA is pivotal in addressing critical global challenges, from climate change to ocean sustainability. Our efforts resonate with Outcome 4 of the UNESCO Ocean Decade action roadmap: an accessible ocean with open and equitable access to data, information, technology, and innovation. By aligning with UNESCO's goals, MDPI continues to contribute to shaping a sustainable future for our oceans, reinforcing our position as a forward-thinking publisher dedicated to environmental stewardship and scientific excellence.

About MDPI

A pioneer in scholarly OA publishing, MDPI has supported academic communities since 1996. We are leading the transition to open science by making research freely accessible to everyone. With over 3.5 million researchers entrusting us with their scientific discoveries, our editorial process is supported by a network of dedicated reviewers, over 6,000 professional staff members, and an efficient in-house article submission platform across more than 440 fully open access journals.

