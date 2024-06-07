Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2024) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (FSE: 3H90) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") regrets to announce the passing of Chief Operating Officer Timothy G. Smith. With over 30 years of experience in the mining industry, he was an invaluable member of the Galleon Gold team providing technical leadership and pragmatic guidance since 2021.

Mr. David Russell comments, "Having worked with Tim on many projects over the past two decades, there is no one I trusted more for technical and operational advice. We have lost a great friend and mining executive; we send our sincerest condolences to his wife Kathy Jo and extended family."

Having earned a Bachelor of Engineering (Metallurgical) from McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Mr. Smith's career took him to many large operations throughout North America. He was Vice President - U.S. & Canadian Operations at Apollo Gold where he led the mine start-up and mill expansion of the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill located outside of Timmins, Ontario (now owned by McEwen Mining). He was also General Manager of the Montana Tunnels polymetallic mine, Montana, Operating Manager at Red Dog Mine in Alaska, Vice President - Operations for Pine Point Mining (now owned by Osisko Metals) and COO of Fire River Gold. Mr. Smith also operated a private consulting firm, Tunnels LLC.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is an advanced exploration and development company focused on the West Cache Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The West Cache Gold Project is located 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine and 14 km southwest of Newmont's Hollinger Mine. A 2022 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Project demonstrates strong economics. The Company is in the process of planning and permitting for an 86,500-tonne underground bulk sample. Eric Sprott owns approximately 21% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

For further information:

Galleon Gold

R. David Russell

Chairman and CEO

T. (416) 644-0066

info@galleongold.com

www.galleongold.com

Investor Relations

Harbor Access

Graham Farrell

T. (416) 842-9003

Graham.Farrell@harbor-access.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements", as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws, that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Galleon Gold with respect to its long-term strategy, proposed work, plans, bulk sample program and other reports including the PEA for its projects. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which Galleon Gold operates. Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Galleon Gold are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Galleon Gold's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions and uncertainty of access to additional capital, risks inherent in mineral exploration, delays in the receipt of government approvals, risks associated with development, construction, mining operations and third party contractor activities, risks related to unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Galleon Gold undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Galleon Gold Corp.