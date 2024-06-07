Anzeige
Freitag, 07.06.2024
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
ACCESSWIRE
07.06.2024 22:26 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial: CNH and Its Brands Support World Environment Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / CNH sustainably advances the noble work of farmers and builders everywhere.

On World Environment Day - held on Wednesday June 5 - the UN's themes were land degradation, desertification and drought. All three issues impact us all and are of fundamental importance to CNH customers' livelihoods.

Under the banner of the UN's GenerationRestoration promotion for World Environment Day the equipment, technology and services company showcased just some of the ways it is working with partners to make a difference.

A video series spotlights the various approaches by which they are addressing these issues, including projects from, no till planting in Brazil to developing more electric-powered construction equipment, alongside helping communities develop methods to preserve their agricultural land.

Find the story on CNH.com: bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
