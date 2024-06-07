American Technology Services Concludes Successful NY Tech Week, Announces High Impact Cybersecurity Event in Atlanta

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / American Technology Services (ATS) hosted a highly successful LoudSpot AI Networking Mixer at its NYC Corporate Headquarters during NY Tech Week. The event brought together tech professionals, enterprise executives, startup founders, investors, and AI enthusiasts for an evening of networking, knowledge sharing, and celebration of innovation.

NYC LoudSpot AI Networking Mixer

The downtown Manhattan AI mixer, an official event of NY Tech Week, provided a vibrant atmosphere where attendees connected with industry leaders, explored AI opportunities, and discussed the future of technology.

ATS CEO Dov Horowitz spoke passionately about the company's commitment to innovation, highlighting the incubation and commercialization of LoudSpot's proprietary technology. Dov highlighted the extensive tech R&D conducted at the corporate headquarters, emphasizing ATS' commitment to turning technological advancements into practical solutions for real-world challenges.

Upcoming Cybersecurity Event at ATS Atlanta Security Operations Center

Building on this Tech Week success, ATS is thrilled to announce a cybersecurity event at their Atlanta Security Operations Center during Atlanta Tech Week. This event will feature a fireside chat with DaMon Ross Sr., Senior Director of Cybersecurity at ATS, followed by a networking happy hour.

Atlanta Cybersecurity Fireside Chat and Networking Happy Hour

Date: Tuesday, June 11 at 6:00 PM

Location: ATS Atlanta Security Operations Center

RSVP: https://lu.ma/extotban

Event Details

Fireside Chat with DaMon Ross Sr.

DaMon, a cybersecurity expert with over two decades of experience, will share critical steps to take if you've been hacked and provide insights into incident management, cyber intelligence, and operations.

Networking Happy Hour

Connect with peers and industry leaders in a relaxed setting, discussing the latest trends and solutions in cybersecurity over refreshments.

Speaker Bio

DaMon Ross Sr. is a seasoned cybersecurity executive specializing in Incident Management and Response, Cyber Intelligence, and Operations. Currently serving as Senior Director of Cybersecurity at ATS, DaMon leads the Security Operations Center. His career includes leading roles at SunTrust, Capital One, Fannie Mae, GE, and the U.S. Marine Corps.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from a top cybersecurity expert and expand your professional network with ATS at Atlanta Tech Week.

About American Technology Services

ATS was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA, and New York, NY. We deliver best-in-class managed IT services, including cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, compliance, software development, privacy, and IT consulting.

ATS' deep expertise showcases versatility and adaptability to rapid technological advancement. We provide technology services to a range of esteemed clients, including startups, established financial institutions, professional firms, associations, and government contractors.

