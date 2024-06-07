Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Announces Passing of Director Lawrence Fisher

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") announces with great sadness that its Director, Lawrence (Larry) B. Fisher, has passed away after a brief illness. Mr. Fisher served as a director of the Company since December 2023, and served as a director of Viking Energy Group, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Camber, since August 2018.

Commenting on Mr. Fisher's passing, the Company's CEO, James Doris, "Larry was an invaluable member of our organization and we will be forever grateful for his wisdom, wit and support. He will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest condolences to Larry's family".

On behalf of its Board of Directors, management and employees, the Company extends its deepest sympathies to Mr. Fisher's family and thanks him for his dedication to the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Camber cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Camber does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Camber or any person acting its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

