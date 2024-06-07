Nest Seekers International announces its further expansion into the Greek real estate market, with a significant focus on the Greek islands. This strategic move underscores Nest Seekers' commitment to providing unparalleled luxury property experiences in one of the world's most coveted destinations.

Stefano Zoccatelli, Director of Business Development at Nest Seekers International, expressed his enthusiasm: "Expanding further into the Greek market represents a pivotal step for Nest Seekers as we continue to cater to the luxury real estate needs of our international clientele."

Nest Seekers Greek Islands boasts a dynamic team of over 30 professionals, including real estate agents, diplomats, lawyers, notaries, architects, and engineers. Led by Managing Director Luka Canadi and Director of Operations for Greece Ernie Makris, the team has a strong presence in all major locations across Greece, including Mykonos, Santorini, Corfu, Crete, Athens, Thessaloniki, Tinos, Paros, and Kefalonia. Additionally, our services extend to Cyprus and Turkey, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the entire region.

"We are already collaborating with renowned architects like Kengo Kuma, whose vision aligns with our own, and working on mega development projects such as the Ellinikon, the largest urban regeneration project in Europe," says Managing Director Luka Canadi. "As one of our first exclusive projects, we are thrilled to introduce Mykonos Panormos Villas to our discerning clientele," continues Canadi. "These villas redefine luxury living in Mykonos, offering unparalleled amenities and services."

Mykonos Panormos Villas offer an exclusive experience unlike anything else on the island. With 35 villas featuring tailor-made services, infinity-edge pools, and spectacular sea and beach views of Panormos bay, they epitomize luxury living. Additionally, Nest Seekers offers concierge services that can secure reservations in any restaurant and provide catering services, ensuring a seamless and indulgent experience for residents.

"We were honored to host Paris Hilton at Panormos Villas," adds Director of Operations for Greece Ernie Makris. "Her presence exemplifies the allure of this exclusive destination, and her graciousness was appreciated by all. We've also welcomed royal families from the Middle East and sports stars such as Adama Traoré, who praised his experience and our lovely staff. Their endorsements underscore the magnetic appeal of Mykonos and Greece."

Nest Seekers Greek Islands is renowned for its expertise in facilitating EU residence, particularly through the Golden Visa program, ensuring a streamlined process for clients. "We recently held an international rendezvous involving three different continents to discuss the advantages of the Golden Visa, which had a fantastic turnout and result," states Luka Canadi. "We are proud to be experts in securing EU residence and navigating the Golden Visa program efficiently." Supported by our trusted and experienced legal team, Triplis Associates, Nest Seekers ensures comprehensive legal guidance throughout every transaction.

Statistics of buyers in the Greek real estate market reveal diverse preferences:

Purpose of Purchase: Investment (49%), Recreation (22%), Owner-occupied housing (20%)

Investment (49%), Recreation (22%), Owner-occupied housing (20%) Age Profile of Foreign Buyers: 41-50 years (37%), 51-60 years (36%), Over 61 years (16%), Under 40 years (11%)

41-50 years (37%), 51-60 years (36%), Over 61 years (16%), Under 40 years (11%) Property Value: Below 100,000 euros (33%), 100,001 to 200,000 euros (27%), 200,001 to 300,000 euros (28%), Over 300,001 euros (12%)

Below 100,000 euros (33%), 100,001 to 200,000 euros (27%), 200,001 to 300,000 euros (28%), Over 300,001 euros (12%) Properties Preferred by Foreigners: Apartments (46%), Detached houses (24%), Maisonettes (10%), Plots of land (8%), Commercial properties (5%)

In addition to expanding its real estate presence, Nest Seekers Greek Islands announces the opening of the European Headquarters of Nest Jets. Nest Jets offers luxurious private jet charter services, ensuring seamless and comfortable travel experiences for clients. Joining the Nest Jets team is distinguished aviator Captain Nikolaos Tsagarakis, whose extensive experience and credentials ensure the highest standards of aviation excellence.

Captain Tsagarakis brings a wealth of experience from his previous positions, including Deputy CEO at Sky Express S.A in Crete and First Officer at Sky Express in Athens, where he operated B747-200 and Jetstream 31/32 aircraft.

