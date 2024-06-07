Take the wheel of an authentic Matchbox vehicle and embark on exciting quests in a game for a new generation of fans

Mattel, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAT), a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, in collaboration with Outright Games, the leading publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment, has today revealed the first all-console and PC video game inspired by the die-cast collectible toy brand Matchbox. Developed by Casual Brothers, Matchbox Driving Adventures will be available September 20, 2024, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC available on Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Matchbox Driving Adventures will allow players to unlock, customize, and race digital versions of their favorite authentic Matchbox vehicles. Compete alone, or with up to four friends in local multiplayer and embark on epic missions across six diverse environments, speeding through various tracks all with multiple variants offering plenty of ways to put the pedal to the metal.

Check out the full game announcement trailer and additional assets

Designed for all styles of play, Matchbox Driving Adventures offers two distinct game modes. In Adventure Mode, players explore Matchbox Adventure Island at their leisure, solving intriguing problems for its inhabitants amidst rich, evolving landscapes. Alternatively, Competition Mode ramps up the excitement by featuring a series of uniquely varied tracks where players can compete for an exhilarating and enchanting racing experience.

Perfect for newcomers and longtime enthusiasts of the brand, Matchbox Driving Adventures offers a dynamic and captivating experience that honors the storied legacy of Matchbox, giving players the ability to:

Customize and race 12 original Matchbox vehicles

Explore six unique environments and race across 14 different tracks plus variations

Explore and complete over 30 quests in Adventure Mode

Compete with up to four players in local multiplayer in Competition Mode

"Bringing Matchbox back to consoles and PC is a significant milestone for Mattel Digital Games," said Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel. "Outright Games has captured the essence of Matchbox, creating an engaging world that beckons families to explore and compete with the model cars they know and love. We are eager to introduce a new generation to the legacy of Matchbox as they discover the joy of exhilarating real-world adventures and the thrill of the open road."

"Working with Mattel on Matchbox Driving Adventures has been an incredible opportunity to adapt a legacy brand for a video game," added Stephanie Malham, Managing Director of Outright Games. "Creating faithful replicas of some of the most iconic vehicles under the label has been a tremendous labor of love that we know collectors and newcomers will enjoy unlocking and customizing as they navigate the game. We're looking forward to fans of all ages getting hands-on with the different modes and exploring what Matchbox Driving Adventures has to offer."

Founded in 1953 by automotive enthusiast Jack Odell, the legendary Matchbox brand was created to solve a challenge for his daughter, who could only bring toys to school that fit inside a matchbox. This led to the iconic "matchbox car," captivating her school friends and birthing a brand that has since brought miniature die-cast car and vehicle models to children and collectors globally. Over the past 70 years, Matchbox has expanded to include model kits, action figures, and large-scale models, maintaining high standards of authenticity that have driven its success. Today, two Matchbox cars are sold every second worldwide. Mattel announced plans to adapt the brand into a live-action film, marking a new chapter in its storied history.

To learn more about Matchbox Driving Adventures and discover more upcoming games published by Outright Games featuring Mattel franchises, follow Outright Games on YouTube (@OutrightGames), X (@Outright_Games), and Instagram (outright_games).

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas Friends, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

About Outright Games

Outright Games is a global video games publisher with a focus on bringing quality family entertainment to a worldwide audience. Founded in 2016, Outright Games has established its place in the market delivering engaging interactive games of beloved entertainment licences globally. Outright Games brings stories and characters to life with titles including favourites such as Peppa Pig: World Adventures with Hasbro, DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos with Warner, Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova and Paw Patrol: Grand Prix with Nickelodeon, and DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms with NBC Universal. With an Outright Games title there will be fun for all the family to enjoy. For more information please visit: www.outrightgames.com

