Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (NYSE OSE: SDRL) today announced that Oslo Bors has approved the Company's delisting from the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE), following an affirmative shareholder vote at the Company's Annual General Meeting in April 2024. Seadrill shares will be delisted from the OSE on September 10, 2024, and the last day of trading will be September 9, 2024. The Company will maintain a single listing on the New York Stock Exchange, consistent with efforts to simplify its business.

"Seadrill has a long legacy in Norway, and the OSE was instrumental in our reemergence to public markets in 2022," remarked President and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Johnson. "While we believe a single listing on the NYSE is most appropriate for Seadrill's strategy, development, and size, we appreciate the long-standing support of the Norwegian investment community and would like to encourage its continued participation with our company."

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations across geographies, from shallow to ultra-deepwater environments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240607105126/en/

Contacts:

Lydia Brantley Mabry

Director of Investor Relations

ir@seadrill.com