Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 08.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Die Top-Adresse im Uransektor! Jetzt einsteigen und von der bevorstehenden Kursrallye profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D2W7 | ISIN: CA1130041058 | Ticker-Symbol: RW5
Tradegate
07.06.24
21:41 Uhr
35,270 Euro
+0,130
+0,37 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,31037,21007.06.
35,01035,22007.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.06.2024 23:58 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) today announced that all six nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Limited Voting Shares ("Class A Shares") and all six nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of Class B Limited Voting Shares ("Class B Shares") were elected at the company's annual meeting of shareholders held on June 7, 2024 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of Class A Shares in regard to the election of the six directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
Marcel R. Coutu303,708,85798.235,472,6671.77
Oliva (Liv) Garfield288,094,49493.1821,087,0306.82
Nili Gilbert307,246,25199.371,935,2730.63
Allison Kirkby308,722,14999.85459,3750.15
Diana Noble307,294,26899.391,887,2560.61
Satish Rai307,201,14099.361,980,3840.64

Management received a proxy from the holder of Class B Shares to vote all 21,280 Class B Shares for each of the six directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director NomineeVotes For %
Mark Carney100.0
Bruce Flatt100.0
Brian W. Kingston100.0
Keith Johnson100.0
Cyrus Madon100.0
Samuel J.B. Pollock100.0

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Class A and Class B Shares represented at the company's annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $925 billion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at bam.brookfield.com or contact:

Media:
Kerrie McHugh Hayes
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com		Investor Relations:
Jason Fooks
Tel: (866) 989-0311
Email: jason.fooks@brookfield.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.