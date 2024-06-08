Anzeige
Samstag, 08.06.2024
WKN: A3D7GE | ISIN: CA10002E1060 | Ticker-Symbol: EKV
Frankfurt
07.06.24
08:00 Uhr
0,028 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
08.06.2024 00:02 Uhr
83 Leser
Boron One Holdings Inc.: Boron One Announces Closing of Financing

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") (TSXV:BONE) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered Unit Private placement (the "Financing"). The Company raised proceeds of $132,000 through the sale of 2,640,000 Units issued at a price of $0.05 per unit. The Company paid finders fees to a qualified finder of $7,320. Pursuant to the terms of the Financing, each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable at $0.07 for 30 months from the date of closing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital.

Securities issued on this closing are subject to a statutory hold period until October 8, 2024.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels, President

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Boron One Holdings Inc.
Blake Fallis, General Manager
Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746
info@boronone.com
www.boronone.com

Boron's Public Quotations:

Canada
TSX Venture: BONE
Berlin: EKV
US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF
OTCBB: ERVFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
