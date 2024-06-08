Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") announces the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Shareholders Meeting") held June 6, 2024, including the election of Directors.
Each of the nominee Directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 23, 2024 was elected as a Director. The Company received proxies with regard to voting on the seven Directors nominated for election, as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Non-Votes
John W. Cash
121,505,871
99.51
593,287
0.49
37,845,431
Rob Chang
120,432,400
98.63
1,666,757
1.37
37,845,432
Elmer W. Dyke
121,262,586
99.31
836,572
0.69
37,845,431
Gary C. Huber
100,200,596
82.06
21,898,562
17.94
37,845,431
Thomas H. Parker
117,512,304
96.24
4,586,854
3.76
37,845,431
John Paul Pressey
121,230,121
99.29
869,036
0.71
37,845,432
Kathy E. Walker
121,124,980
99.20
974,178
0.80
37,845,431
The Company's independent auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed by the Shareholders, and the Directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.
The "say on pay" vote to approve executive compensation was approved with 96.17% of the votes cast voting for the non-binding advisory vote.
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 2.8 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.
SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.
View the original press release on accesswire.com