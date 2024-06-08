Grounded People Apparel Inc.: Grounded People Celebrates Record Quarter of Sales Orders in 2024: Representing a 6,500% Increase Over the Same Period in 2023

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / Grounded People Apparel Inc. ("Grounded" or the "Company") (CSE:SHOE)(OTCQB:GPAIF)(Frankfurt:K1G)(WKN:A3DVB1), a fair-trade and sustainable shoe company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and dedicated to reducing the harmful impact of the global fashion industry on the environment, announces a record increase in sale orders for Grounded shoes for the first quarter of 2024, marking a significant 6,500% increase over the same period in 2023. This unprecedented surge in sales orders could indicate increasing consumer demand for its products, reflecting a successful alignment of Grounded's operations with rising eco-conscious trends and consumer preferences in the global fashion industry.

The month of March stood out as the best performing month in the first quarter of 2024, with sales orders increasing by 46.7% compared to February 2024. Furthermore, March 2024 experienced a remarkable 3,825% increase in orders from the same month the previous year. This significant growth exemplifies Grounded's expanding market reach and consumer appeal amid a growing emphasis on sustainability.

Building on this unprecedented sales success, Grounded is actively developing strategies to sustain and further increase its market presence. The Company plans to capitalize on this momentum by enhancing its marketing efforts, expanding its product line, and exploring new market opportunities. This approach aims not only to boost sales but also to strengthen the brand's reputation as a leader in sustainable fashion. The Company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction remains at the forefront of its growth strategy, ensuring that each step forward aligns with its core values of sustainability and fair trade.

"We are thrilled to announce a record quarter of sales orders and embrace this landmark achievement for Grounded. This extraordinary increase in orders clearly shows the growing demand for our sustainable and fair-trade footwear and reinforces our commitment to environmental stewardship and ethical practices. As we celebrate this milestone, we are motivated to continue this upward trajectory, aiming to boost our sales and positive impact throughout the year. Our focus remains on innovation and sustainable expansion as we strive to meet and surpass the expectations of our eco-conscious customers," stated Maximilian Justus, the Company's CEO.

ABOUT GROUNDED PEOPLE APPAREL

Grounded People Apparel Inc. is a Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada based innovative apparel company focused on delivering high quality products to its customers that are 100% PeTA - APPROVED vegan. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of fair-trade, sustainable and earth-conscious fashion. The Company's initial products, which launched in the fourth quarter of 2021, were its high-top and low-cut canvas sneakers, which are made from sustainable, ethically-sourced and produced materials, and are manufactured by fair-trade workers, in a 100% vegan manufacturing facility which is located in Brazil.

In addition to its commitment to a fashion industry that reduces waste and environmental impacts, the Company aims to create a meaningful positive impact on the world through its L.A.C.E.S. campaign. The L.A.C.E.S. campaign provides consumers an option to select a specific set of shoelaces to accompany their footwear purchase the colour of which is associated with one of the charities the Company has committed to support, whereby all profits from the sale of shoelaces will be donated correspondingly.

