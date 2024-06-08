SNK CORPORATION: FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves debuts newcomer Vox Reaper and classic fighter B. Jenet

SNK's highly anticipated fighting game releases early 2025 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

OSAKA, Japan, June 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Summer Games Fest, SNK CORPORATION announced that a brand-new character, the street assassin Vox Reaper, and the fan-favorite B. Jenet have joined the fighter lineup in FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves. SNK's upcoming fighting game is set to release in early 2025 and will be available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Those eager to Rev It Up can wishlist the game now.

Check out the Summer Games Fest trailer here, as well as dedicated character trailers for Vox Reaper and B. Jenet.

Enter the Fray with Vox and Jenet

VOX REAPER Voice Actors: Erik Ransom (EN), Toshiyuki Toyonaga (JA)

B. JENET Voice Actors: Amber Lee Connors (EN), Mikako Komatsu (JA)



The FATAL FURY series debuted in 1991, igniting the fighting game boom of the 1990s that took the industry by storm. GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES, released in 1999, has been the most recent installment in the franchise until now. With fan favorites and new characters making an appearance, FATAL FURY returns with a classic battle system evolved for the next generation of fighters.

ABOUT SNK

Founded in 1978, SNK CORPORATION is a Japanese video game company headquartered in Osaka, Japan. SNK is an acronym of Shin Nihon Kikaku, meaning New Japan Project, and was the company's legal name until it was shortened to SNK in 1986. SNK is best known for creating the NEOGEO arcade system and several game franchises, including THE KING OF FIGHTERS, METAL SLUG, SAMURAI SHODOWN, and FATAL FURY. SNK also published classic games like WORLD HEROES, NINJA MASTER'S, and SENGOKU. Learn more about SNK CORPORATION by visiting https://www.snk-corp.co.jp/us/ .

