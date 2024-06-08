Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2024) - Introducing methylene blue, a new treatment being offered at Lifestyle Medicine, under the leadership of the founder Dr. Ivan Rusilko.





The practice offers methylene blue, a medical drug that shows promise for everything from erectile dysfunction to cancer and more. Traditionally used in laboratories and aquariums, this compound is now being leveraged for its wide-ranging potential health benefits, including applications in cognitive enhancement, neuroprotection, and cellular energy boosting.

Dr. Ivan Rusilko explains the potential cognitive enhancement and mood elevation capabilities of Lifestyle Medicine's new offering.

"In my practice, I see patients for a plethora of different reasons that range from fitness and fat loss to cancer and dementia. I have seen that whenever I add Methylene Blue to a protocol I develop for a patient suffering from cognitive decline or various forms of depression, symptoms begin to diminish quite expediently."

For Dr. Ivan's Lifestyle Medicine, Methylene Blue is anything but a new concept. Its discovery dates back to 1876 when it was used strictly as a dye. Its medicinal properties were recognized fifteen years later when it was implemented for use in malaria. In traditional medicine, it is now a staple in diagnostics and certain treatments, like methemoglobinemia, a condition where hemoglobin can't release oxygen effectively, according to the National Institute of Health.

Benefits of the new treatment by Lifestyle Medicine

At Lifestyle Medicine, Rusilko offers Methylene Blue helping in reducing oxidative stress in patients.

Dr. Rusilko explains that, "The mitochondria are the generators of our cells which unfortunately decline as we age. Being able to boost their efficacy with things like methylene blue, NAD+, and 5 Amino 1MQ optimizes how each cell works and, in turn, improves how we work as a whole. Energy improves along with general health, impacting the physicality, mentality, and emotionality of a person."

Methylene blue's neuroprotective properties are currently being researched for their potential in treating neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, according to the National Institute of Health.

Emerging research from the National Institute of Health suggests that methylene blue may also help increase the levels of serotonin and other neurotransmitters in the brain, which is why it could help combat depression and anxiety

Antimicrobial and Antioxidant Properties

Dr. Ivan leverages the antioxidant properties that methylene blue exhibits with patients to neutralize free radicals, reduce oxidative stress, and alleviate inflammation. "These actions strengthen the immune system and promote overall immunity," he explains.

Methylene blue has shown properties in treating various forms of iron-based anemia according to research from the National Institute of Health. "The amount of iron based anemia I have seen in the last four years has been disturbing, to say the least. Iron based anemia can predispose patients to a multitude of serious health issues that affect not only their lives but also the quality of it. Methylene blue acts as a reducing agent that converts the ferric ion (Fe+++) back to its oxygen-carrying ferrous state (Fe++). Simply put, it helps red blood cells carry oxygen at their full capacity, and this alone can change one's total biochemistry for the better," Rusilko explains.

Safety and Dosage Concerns

The official statement from Lifestyle Medicine by Dr. Rusilko on how they utilize this medication in the practice: "We have been using methylene blue for over eight years in patients for various reasons. We always make sure to do a complete medical history and in-depth diagnostic testing before implementing anything into a program for them. Diagnostics are the key to any program and should be done before trying any type of medication or supplement. Methylene blue is an amazing medication but not a magic bullet. Lifestyle adjustments along with hormonal and nutritional balancing and heavy metal detoxification are essential to truly maximize the potential of this medication."

About Lifestyle Medicine

Lifestyle Medicine, led by Dr. Ivan Rusilko, is committed to integrating innovative treatments to help patients achieve optimal health. The introduction of methylene blue treatment is a testament to their dedication to advancing medical care and enhancing patient well-being.

