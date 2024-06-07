Brown & Brown, Inc. acquires the assets of McNamara Company

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Scott Penny, chief acquisitions officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), and Patrick and Aleshia McNamara, principals of McNamara Company, today announced that Brown & Brown has acquired the assets of McNamara Company.

McNamara Company is a family-owned agency that has been servicing customers in all 50 states for four generations. Established in 1970 in Minnesota, McNamara Company provides a full-service suite of insurance solutions for businesses, families and individuals. The McNamara team will join the Brown & Brown office in Phoenix and report to Scott Jones, the leader of the Phoenix team.

John Esposito, senior vice president - Retail segment, stated, "We are thrilled that Pat, Aleshia and the McNamara team are joining Brown & Brown. The team brings experience across commercial and personal lines with a focus on franchise owners and operators. We are looking forward to combining our capabilities in our Phoenix office."

Patrick and Aleshia McNamara said, "We are excited to bring our talent together to continue delivering superior service and robust insurance solutions to all our customers."

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with this acquisition. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown's current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown's control. It is possible that Brown & Brown's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown's financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include those factors relevant to Brown & Brown's consummation and integration of the announced acquisition, including any matters analyzed in the due diligence process and material adverse changes in the business and financial condition of the seller, the buyer, or both, and their respective customers. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

