WKN: A2QFVY | ISIN: US3680361090 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.06.24
21:56 Uhr
11,100 US-Dollar
-0,645
-5,49 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.06.2024 22:42 Uhr
17 Leser
Gatos Silver, Inc.: Gatos Silver Announces Results of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") today reported that its stockholders voted in favour of all items of business at the Company's Annual Meeting of stockholders held on June 6, 2024 (the "Meeting"). A total of 50,802,836 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the Meeting representing 74.43% of the outstanding shares of common stock as of the record date. A total of 46,481,235 votes (including "for" and "withheld" but excluding "non-votes") were voted in connection with the election of directors.

The results on the election of directors are set out below (excluding non-votes).

Name of NomineeVotes For
% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Janice Stairs41,444,66789.165,036,56810.84
Dale Andres46,438,14499.9143,0910.09
Ali Erfan46,428,27199.8952,9640.11
Igor Gonzales46,401,19499.8380,0410.17
Karl Hanneman37,899,71681.548,581,51918.46
Charles Hansard41,447,71389.175,033,52210.83
David Peat38,094,72781.968,386,50818.04
Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla46,247,44499.50233,7910.50


At the Meeting, stockholders also ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ended December 31, 2024. The results are set out below (excluding 22 abstentions).

Votes For
% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
50,425,13699.26377,6780.74


About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. As a 70% owner of the Los Gatos Joint Venture ("LGJV"), the Company is primarily focused on operating the Cerro Los Gatos mine and on growth and development of the Los Gatos district. The LGJV includes approximately 103,000 hectares of mineral rights, representing a highly prospective and under-explored district with numerous silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralized zones identified as priority targets.

Investors and Media Contact

André van Niekerk
Chief Financial Officer
investors@gatossilver.com
+1 604 424 0984


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
