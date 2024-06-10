XIAMEN, China, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-renowned LED display product manufacturer, Qiangli Jucai, has landed on the Nasdaq screen of Times Square in New York, USA. Qiangli Jucai has sent the the conspicuous slogan to the world, "For LED large screens, look for Qiangli Jucai", with its powerful strength of "No. 1 in global sales". In this way, it paid tribute to the world, spread the innovative power of Chinese LED displays, and conveyed a beautiful vision of "creating a world-class great company".

According to the report "LED Unit Board Product Shipment Analysis-China" by Omdia, a world-renowned technology research institution, in 2022 and 2023, Qiangli Jucai's sales area ranked first in the global LED display industry. It provides customers with better products with a production capacity of nearly 2.46 million square meters/year.

In 2024, Qiangli Jucai launched a new generation of standard 27.5-inch small pitch product DW series,which adopts a standard 16:9 size design, which can achieve point-to-point display of images and perfectly restore 2K, 4K, and 8K images.

Founded in 2004, Qiangli Jucai is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of LED display products. It has 50+ service outlets worldwide, providing professional services to 130+ countries and regions; at the same time, it has a CNAS national-level certified laboratory and 98% automation coverage. It provides visual intelligent display terminals for users in the government public service field, commercial users and home users around the world.

For more information, please contact: sales@qiangliled.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433164/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qiangli-jucai-lights-up-nasdaq-screen-in-times-square-showcasing-its-no-1-global-sales-rank-in-led-market-302167658.html