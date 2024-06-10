







KUALA LUMPUR, June 10, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Liquid cooling technology is poised to become one of the key solutions to meet the burgeoning demand for Artificial Intelligence workloads in Malaysia. Lye Yit Tho, VP of Design for APAC at Bridge Data Centres (BDC), emphasized the critical role of liquid cooling solutions in sustaining growth in Malaysia's burgeoning digital market."Malaysia is seizing AI opportunities and emerging as one of the most dynamic digital economies. As businesses and ecosystems increasingly rely on robust infrastructure, we are enthusiastic about our participation in and co-development of advanced liquid cooling solutions to meet the rapidly growing digital demands," remarked Lye Yit during his keynote address at the Datacentre & Cloud Infra Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.The Datacentre & Cloud Infra Summit, supported by the Malaysian government, is one of several key events focusing on data centers and cloud infrastructure. The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) served as a strategic partner to the event, with support from various Malaysian government bodies.As a global leader in data center solutions and the largest live capacity owner in Malaysia, BDC offers the X Cooling System Series to comprehensively address diverse cooling needs. These products encompass air-cooled, water-cooled, cold plate liquid cooling, and immersion liquid cooling options, ensuring optimal performance across various scenarios, including the escalating demands of AI."These solutions support 20kW to 80kW per rack, optimizing both water and energy efficiency while continuously setting industry-leading standards in data center cooling. In Malaysia, through the integration of chilled water AHUs with cold plate liquid cooling solutions, we have successfully reduced the annual average PUE of our data centers to 1.2," added Lye Yit.The Malaysian government's digital drive aims to position the nation as a regional technology hub, fostering innovation, economic growth, and enhanced public services. This initiative aligns with the government's MyDIGITAL blueprint, which seeks to accelerate digital adoption across various sectors and position Malaysia as a global digital economy leader.The data center market in Malaysia is projected to witness significant expansion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.92% from 2023 to 2029. Valued at USD 1.81 billion in 2023, the market is expected to reach approximately USD 3.97 billion by 2029.In a country striving to develop the digital ecosystem across diverse sectors and bolster critical digital infrastructures, Lye Yit reiterated the importance of connectivity and agility in data centers."With technology evolving rapidly, we are discussing GB200, which offers 30 times the throughput of H100. This underscores the need for us to anticipate design trends, maintain agility, and promptly provide design solutions tailored to AI demands," emphasized Lye Yit.Through strategic optimization of their data hall layout, BDC has successfully minimized the physical distance data traverses, resulting in significant improvements in data transfer speeds and overall system efficiency. Given the high-performance computing tasks performed by data centers, requiring higher-density infrastructure, liquid cooling solutions remain essential for efficiently managing increased power output.The evolving landscape driven by AI demands and the digital revolution compels data center solution providers to continuously refine their innovative technological advancements. Among these providers, BDC is strategically expanding its footprint in Malaysia. Recently, it forged a partnership with Mah Sing Group Bhd, a prominent property developer in the country, to develop cutting-edge data center facilities and infrastructure in Bangi, Selangor, marking a significant milestone on May 30th. This collaborative effort, graced by the presence of Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister, Dato' Sri Fadillah Yusof, underscores their capability to drive regional digital economic growth, advance the high-performance computing sector, and deliver environmentally sustainable computational infrastructure services.