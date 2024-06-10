A new partnership will investigate the viability of colocating a closed-loop pumped hydro energy storage facility with solar PV at the site of a former gold mine in Moose River in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia. Atlantic Mining, owner of the mine, and Natural Forces, a renewables company with 300 MW of operational capacity in Canada, are optimistic the project will be feasible. From pv magazine ESS News site Australian mining company St Barbara has announced that its Nova Scotia-based branch Atlantic Mining will team up with Natural Forces, an independent power producer specializing in renewables, ...

