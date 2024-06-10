Clean Energy Associates released a summary of the seven solar module trade policies and solar panel import tariffs currently in place, including AD/CVD rulings, Section 201/302, and the Uyghur Protection Act. These tariffs have significantly increased, or will increase, the cost of hardware imports into the United states - predominantly from China, but not exclusively - by 91% to 286%From pv magazine USA As the United States reassesses its shrinking manufacturing base relative to China's expanding influence and considers the global geopolitical landscape, solar panel import tariffs continue to ...

