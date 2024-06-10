Karol Maciejewski will lead as the Head of Life Modelling

Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the creation of a Modelling Excellence Center in Madrid, Spain. This center will support the Spanish and Portuguese insurance industries as it improve the efficiency of reporting processes and actuarial models, particularly related to the entry of IFRS17 reporting.

"With this new center, we'll be able to respond to all of the growing modelling, data processing, and process automation needs of our clients," said Javier Muñoz, Head of the Life Business, who spearhead Milliman's operations in Spain and Portugal together with Jose Silveiro, the Head of the General Insurance business. "Milliman's Madrid office has been successfully implementing actuarial models in Spain and Portugal for several years, and now will be reinforced by a dedicated team to design and implement high-quality, efficient models with a particular expertise on FIS Prophet® software."

Karol Maciejewski will lead the center as the Head of Life Modelling. Maciejewski joined Milliman 15 years ago as a consulting actuary and most recently served as a director on the Life Insurance team in the Milliman Paris office. He has been leading model (re)design, implementation, integration, and optimization projects for large (re)insurance groups in the main European markets, many of which use FIS Prophet®.

"Actuarial models are core to regulatory, risks and financial reporting, and it will continue to require significant investment in the coming years," said Maciejewski. "As an expert in actuarial models architecture and IT development, I'm looking forward to contributing to the growth of the Spanish and Portuguese modelling markets."

