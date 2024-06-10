Augmentum Fintech plc - Notice of Annual Results and Investor Meet Company Presentation

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, will announce its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2024 on 25 June 2024.

Analyst Call

The Manager will host a conference call for sell-side analysts at 9:00 a.m. on 25 June 2024.

To register to join the call please email: results@augmentum.vc

Investor Meet Company Presentation

The Company will host an online investor presentation at 2:00 p.m. on 26 June 2024 where the Manager will present the Company's financial results for the year ending 31 March 2024.

The presentation will be hosted on the Investor Meet Company platform and is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00 a.m. the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and should "add to meet Augmentum Fintech plc" in order to register for the call at the following link:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/augmentum-fintech-plc/register .

Those who already follow Augmentum Fintech plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Augmentum Fintech Tim Levene (Portfolio Manager) Martha Horrox (Marketing and IR) +44 (0)20 3961 5420 martha@augmentum.vc Quill PR Nick Croysdill, Sarah Gibbons-Cook (Press and Media) +44 (0)20 7466 5050 press@augmentum.vc Peel Hunt LLP Liz Yong, Huw Jeremy (Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Singer Capital Markets Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, James Fischer (Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Frostrow Capital LLP Paul Griggs (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 3709 8733

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing finteach businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.