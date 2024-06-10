Anzeige
Montag, 10.06.2024
Neubewertung nach Übernahme fällig - Analysten sehen +100 % Kurspotenzial
WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
10.06.24
08:10 Uhr
0,870 Euro
-0,010
-1,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
10.06.2024 08:06 Uhr
Castelnau Group Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Castelnau Group Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO US PERSONS OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW.

07 June 2024

Castelnau Group Limited
(the "Company")

Publication of Net Asset Value ("NAV")

FUND NAMENAV PER ORDINARY SHAREISINNAV DATE
Castelnau Group Limited0.74 GBP*GG00BMWWJM2831st May 2024

*Cum-income NAV

As at 31st May 2024, the Company's net assets were £236m

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.castelnaugroup.com

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Cara De La Mare
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498


Notes:

The Company's LEI is: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64.

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at www.castelnaugroup.com. Neither the content of the Company's website, nor the content on any website accessible from hyperlinks on its website for any other website, is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement nor, unless previously published by means of a recognised information service, should any such content be relied upon in reaching a decision as to whether or not to acquire, continue to hold, or dispose of, securities in the Company.


