GlobeNewswire
10.06.2024 08:11 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 24/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-06-10 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 29.05.2024 - Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T     Annual General   TLN  
   20.06.2024                    Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.06.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   31.08.2024                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 06.06.2024 - J.Molner MOLNR            Annual General   TLN  
   20.06.2024                    Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.06.2024 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB047526FA     Coupon payment   TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 10.06.2024 - Enefit Green EGR1T          Sales figures    TLN  
   16.06.2024                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.06.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L       Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.06.2024 Merko Ehitus MRK1T          Dividend record   TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.06.2024 Enefit Green EGR1T          Dividend ex-date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.06.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGB039026D             securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.06.2024 Enefit Green EGR1T          Dividend record   TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.06.2024 Coop Pank CPA            Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.06.2024 Infortar INF1T            Dividend payment  TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.06.2024 VIRŠI-A VIRSI            Dividend payment  RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.06.2024 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs   Annual General   RIG  
         LJM1R                Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.06.2024 Citadele banka CBLB050031A      Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.06.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T           Dividend payment  TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.06.2024 UAB "Atsinaujinancios energetikos  Coupon payment   VLN  
         investicijos" AEIB050025A      date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.06.2024 Bigbank BIGB             Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.06.2024 Novaturas NTU1L           Sales figures    VLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
