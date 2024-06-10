Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 24/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-06-10 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.05.2024 - Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T Annual General TLN 20.06.2024 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2024 - J.Molner MOLNR Annual General TLN 20.06.2024 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2024 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB047526FA Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2024 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 16.06.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2024 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2024 Enefit Green EGR1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB039026D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.06.2024 Enefit Green EGR1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2024 Coop Pank CPA Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2024 Infortar INF1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2024 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Dividend payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2024 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Annual General RIG LJM1R Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.06.2024 Citadele banka CBLB050031A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.06.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2024 UAB "Atsinaujinancios energetikos Coupon payment VLN investicijos" AEIB050025A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2024 Bigbank BIGB Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2024 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.