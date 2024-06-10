After a six-year delay, the 60 MW Kennedy Energy Park in Australia - hailed as the nation's first fully integrated, utility-scale solar, wind, and battery project -has finally achieved full commercial operations. From pv magazine Australia The Kennedy Energy Park, which includes 15 MW of solar and 43 MW of wind generation complemented by a 2 MW/4 MWh battery energy storage system, is finally operating at full capacity after overcoming grid connection issues. Japanese renewables company Eurus Energy, which owns the hybrid facility in partnership with Canberra-based developer Windlab, confirmed ...

