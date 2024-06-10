The Austrian government has introduced incentives for PV systems over 35 kW that feature made-in-Europe modules. The measure aims to create new jobs and support the energy transition, offering a 20% higher subsidy for qualifying projects. From pv magazine Germany The Austrian government has decided to introduce a "Made in Europe" bonus for PV projects above 35 kW in size with solar modules that are manufactured in Europe. "The government decision strengthens the creation of jobs and supports the energy transition," said Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler, ...

