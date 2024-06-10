Anzeige
Montag, 10.06.2024
WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LC
65,5066,0011:05
PR Newswire
10.06.2024 11:06 Uhr
Ashtead Group Plc - Directorate Change

Ashtead Group Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

Ashtead Group plc NEWS RELEASE

10 June 2024

Ashtead Group plc ("Ashtead")

Directorate Change

Lindsley Ruth will not be seeking re-election this year as a Non-executive director of the Board of Ashtead Group plc and will retire at the conclusion of the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 4 September 2024.

Paul Walker, Chair of Ashtead says "Lindsley has made a terrific contribution to Ashtead, for which I and the rest of the Board are grateful. We all wish him the very best for the future".

Having been with Ashtead through a period of sustained growth, Mr. Ruth adds; "Ashtead has a solid foundation with great leadership and a well-developed strategic plan and I have appreciated my time working with the Board ".

Enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw +44 (0) 20 7726 9700


