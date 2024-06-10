Ashtead Group Plc - Directorate Change
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10
Ashtead Group plc NEWS RELEASE
10 June 2024
Ashtead Group plc ("Ashtead")
Directorate Change
Lindsley Ruth will not be seeking re-election this year as a Non-executive director of the Board of Ashtead Group plc and will retire at the conclusion of the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 4 September 2024.
Paul Walker, Chair of Ashtead says "Lindsley has made a terrific contribution to Ashtead, for which I and the rest of the Board are grateful. We all wish him the very best for the future".
Having been with Ashtead through a period of sustained growth, Mr. Ruth adds; "Ashtead has a solid foundation with great leadership and a well-developed strategic plan and I have appreciated my time working with the Board ".
