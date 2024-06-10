Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2024) - American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC Pink: ADHC) announced today that Bill Colone has been brought on board to advise the company on its entrance into the $585 Billion Bio Device Arena.

Mr. Colone brings a wealth of experience to the company having successfully navigated numerous companies through the FDA Approval process.

In addition to being an Independent Medical Device Consultant, Mr. Colone holds senior positions with Med Edge Innovations, Indian Wells Medical, Inc. and is the CEO of Single Pass, Inc.

Single Pass, Inc. recently met FDA approval for a electrocautery device used in biopsy procedures. See www.singlepass.co.

With over 40 years of experience with medical device development, he holds 13 US patents with many other applications pending.

"I look forward to working with the ADHC team to target opportunities in the bio device space. Bringing shareholder value to ADHC through an acquisition or strategic alliance is the primary goal. The ADHC public vehicle presents compelling opportunities for private bio device companies looking to grow and gain exposure," commented Mr. Colone.

About the Medical Device Market

A recent Alpha-Sense.com forecast projected the medical device market as overwhelmingly positive, with an expected global revenue of $585 billion in 2024 and a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

About AMERICAN DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Contact Details:

John Cacchioli, CEO

American Diversified Holdings Corporation

Telephone: (212) 537-5900

Email: JC@American-Diversified.com

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

