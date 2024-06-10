Taiwanese manufacturer Winaico said its newest bifacial, n-type, glass-glass TOPCon compact modules are available in a 435 W aluminum-framed version, and a 430 W full-black version. The module efficiency is up to 22. 30%. Taiwan-based Winaico has unveiled a new solar panel series based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology. "No perfluorinated or polyfluorinated chemicals (PFAS) are used in the production process," the manufacturer said in a statement. The manufacturer is offering the new WST-NGX Glass-Glass-Series in two versions with aluminum and black frames, respectively. ...

