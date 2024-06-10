Anzeige
Montag, 10.06.2024
Auf der Überholspur: Platzhirsch erobert einen Milliardenmarkt!
Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference June 12, 2024

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced that Peter Donato, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference, taking place on June 12-13, 2024.

The presentation will begin at 11:30 ET on June 12, 2024 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lHrKF7EPS3GHUfhDUtGFxg. Zomedica will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, June 12-13, 2024. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

The webcast will also be archived and available for replay at https://investors.zomedica.com/.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for horses, dogs, and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit https://www.zomedica.com.

Follow Zomedica

Email Alerts: http://investors.zomedica.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zomedica
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/zomedica
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zomedica_inc

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations
investors@zomedica.com
1-734-369-2555

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

