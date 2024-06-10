Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: Name: Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S ISIN DK0060868966 The company is given observation status because Sport Strategy Excellence 22 GmbH & Co. KG has announced to make a mandatory offer to the shareholders of Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S. According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from June 10, 2024. _______________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33.