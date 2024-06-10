Anzeige
10.06.2024 12:59 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

Name: Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S

ISIN DK0060868966

The company is given observation status because Sport Strategy Excellence 22
GmbH & Co. KG has announced to make a mandatory offer to the shareholders of
Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S. 

According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from June 10, 2024.

_______________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03
33.
