Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of FSport AB (Record Id 265387)

With effect from June 11, 2024, the subscription rights in FSport AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 19, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: FSPORT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022242236 Order book ID: 339303 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 11, 2024, the paid subscription shares in FSport AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 09, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: FSPORT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022242244 Order book ID: 339304 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB