Montag, 10.06.2024
Auf der Überholspur: Platzhirsch erobert einen Milliardenmarkt!
WKN: A3C4KZ | ISIN: SE0016288641 | Ticker-Symbol: 77H
Frankfurt
10.06.24
08:14 Uhr
0,006 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
10.06.2024 12:59 Uhr
73 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of FSport AB (Record Id 265387)

With effect from June 11, 2024, the subscription rights in FSport AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 19, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   FSPORT TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022242236              
Order book ID:  339303                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 11, 2024, the paid subscription shares in FSport AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including July 09, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   FSPORT BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022242244              
Order book ID:  339304                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
