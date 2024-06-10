Elewit, the tech platform of Spain's Red Eléctrica de España (REE), has revealed plans to build a hybrid storage project in the Canary Islands, featuring an 18. 8 MVA virtual synchronous compensator and a 16 MW hybrid solution based on ultracapacitors. From pv magazine Spain Elewit, the technology platform of Spanish grid operator REE, said it plans to build what it claims will be one of the first systems in the world to function as a virtual synchronous compensator. The company's Hesstec unit is building the facility in Lanzarote, in the Canary Islands. "This is going to be the largest system ...

