Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Five9 as one of this year's Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. This is Five9's second time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at No. 17. Earning a spot means that Five9 has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best workplaces among companies headquartered in the San Francisco Bay region.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List, Great Place To Work collected more than 80,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies. Via the Trust Index Survey, employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions.

"On behalf of the entire Five9 team, we are proud to be included on the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list for a second time," said Tricia Yankovich, Chief People Officer of Five9. "This prestigious award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a culture where our employees thrive. We believe that our people are our most valuable asset, and this recognition reaffirms our dedication to investing in their growth, well-being, and overall success."

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. "These companies are showing care and commitment to their people, and their efforts are being rewarded with the most valuable asset in business today: trust."

In 2022, Five9 also ranked #23 in Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology 2022 (Large), #19 in Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area 2022 (Large), #40 in Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2022 (Large), #46 in Best Workplaces for Millennials 2022 (Large), and #46 in Best Workplaces for Parents 2022 (Large).

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX. Our cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,400 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.five9.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List by surveying companies that together employ more than 8.2 million people in the U.S., with over 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, more than 80,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List and these rankings are based on their feedback. Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the Bay Area. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts those who shape industry, commerce, and society through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

