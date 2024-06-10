Anzeige
Montag, 10.06.2024
Auf der Überholspur: Platzhirsch erobert einen Milliardenmarkt!
WKN: A40D0L | ISIN: SE0022060521
Frankfurt
10.06.24
08:14 Uhr
9,276 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
10.06.2024 13:35 Uhr
91 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of Kinnevik AB (Record Id 265463 & 265464)

With effect from June 11, 2024, the redemption shares in Kinnevik AB will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including June 25, 2024. 


Instrument:   Redemption shares            
Short name:   KINV IL A                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022060539              
Order book ID:  339358                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from June 11, 2024, the redemption shares in Kinnevik AB will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including June 25, 2024. 


Instrument:   Redemption shares            
Short name:   KINV IL B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022060547              
Order book ID:  339357                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB


Redemption shares
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
