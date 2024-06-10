Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of Kinnevik AB (Record Id 265463 & 265464)

With effect from June 11, 2024, the redemption shares in Kinnevik AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 25, 2024. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: KINV IL A Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022060539 Order book ID: 339358 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 11, 2024, the redemption shares in Kinnevik AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 25, 2024. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: KINV IL B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022060547 Order book ID: 339357 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB Redemption shares