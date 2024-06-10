Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies and Inner Circle Logistics, Inc. Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Project to Build Data Center in US Virgin Islands

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / Visium Technologies, Inc., ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a global cybersecurity and IT infrastructure professional services company, and Inner Circle Logistics, Inc. (ICGroup), a company offering comprehensive solutions in data information management and web services integration in the US Virgin Islands announced today that the two companies have executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Visium to provide professional services for the development of a cutting-edge data center in the United States Virgin Islands (USVI). This project leverages the unique geographical advantages of the USVI as a prime hub for transatlantic web traffic and data services.

Johann A. Clendenin, ICGroup CEO, stated "ICGroup has agreed to collaborate with Visium to implement a leading data center that will be located in Saint Croix, USVI in order to serve global corporate clients in the Virgin Islands, the Caribbean and international clients, taking advantage of the extraordinary fiber capacity and Economic Development benefits that have been awarded to ICGroup. The initial data center is planned to be 22,500 square feet, and we anticipate this project to begin this summer, 2024."

Under the terms of the MOU, Visium Technologies will provide its expertise in data center design, construction, and management to ensure the successful completion of this state-of-the-art facility. The new data center is expected to enhance connectivity, improve data processing efficiency, and provide robust cybersecurity solutions for a wide range of clients.

Advantages of the US Virgin Islands Location:

Strategic Geographical Position : The USVI is ideally located to serve as a critical junction for transatlantic web traffic, facilitating faster and more reliable data transmission between North America, Europe, and Africa.

: The USVI is ideally located to serve as a critical junction for transatlantic web traffic, facilitating faster and more reliable data transmission between North America, Europe, and Africa. Robust Infrastructure : The region's established infrastructure supports the development of high-tech facilities, ensuring seamless integration with existing systems and networks.

: The region's established infrastructure supports the development of high-tech facilities, ensuring seamless integration with existing systems and networks. Favorable Climate and Stability : The USVI offers a stable political environment and favorable climate conditions, reducing the risk of disruptions and ensuring consistent data center operations.

: The USVI offers a stable political environment and favorable climate conditions, reducing the risk of disruptions and ensuring consistent data center operations. Economic Benefits: The data center will create job opportunities and stimulate economic growth within the USVI, contributing to the region's technological advancement and prosperity.

"We are thrilled to embark on this significant project in the US Virgin Islands," said Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies. "This partnership underscores our commitment to expanding our global footprint and providing top-tier technology solutions. The USVI's strategic location and robust infrastructure make it an ideal site for this data center, which will enhance global connectivity and support the growing demand for secure and efficient data services."

Visium's involvement in this project highlights its continued dedication to innovation and excellence in the field of technology and cybersecurity.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies (OTC PINK:VISM) is a cyber security solutions provider that uses graph database technology to deliver an analytics-driven, risk-based approach to cybersecurity that provides context to data so that users can make intelligent decisions in real time. Built for the US Army Cyber Command by MITRE Corporation (CyGraph), and then further developed by Visium, our world class TruContext technology provides visualization, advanced cyber monitoring intelligence, data modeling, analytics, and automation to help reduce risk, simplify cyber security, and deliver better security outcomes. TruContext plugs the gaps left by other security tools.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com and our YouTube Channel.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

CONTACT:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.

