SMC Entertainment, Inc.: SMC Announces Completion of Review of Form 10 by the Securities and Exchange Commission

SMC Entertainment, Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTC:SMCE), a versatile technology incubator company focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies, is pleased to announce the completion of its review of Form 10 by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). SMC filed its initial Form 10 in June 2023.

This completion of the review marks a momentous milestone and solidifies SMC as a fully reporting public company. This completion of the process is timely with SMC's recent announcement to purchase 100% of the assets of ChainTrade Ltd. With this done, SMC's next major milestone is filing for a company name change and symbol change with FINRA..

"For the past 12 months, SMC's management team worked very closely with its legal and accounting teams to address the SEC's comments in an expeditious manner," commented Erik Blum, SMC's CEO. "The diligent hard work ultimately paid off and our thanks to all of our team members including the guidance of the SEC staff who were instrumental in getting us to the finish line."

About SMC: www.smceinc.com

SMC is a versatile holding company focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies. SMC's multi-discipline growth by acquisition approach is to enhance revenues and shareholder equity.

About Chaintrade: https://chaintrade.ai

Chaintrade LTD is a UK Registered Entity and is affiliated with Red Matter Capital LTD a registered financial service company, with its subsidiary licensed under a securities trading license granted by the Montenegro Capital Market Authority (CMA) Authorized by the law on capital markets by the government of Montenegro.

