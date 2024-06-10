PureSquare: PureVPN's Parent Company Earns ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification, Highlighting Commitment to Cybersecurity

This certification underscores PureVPN's proactive approach to cybersecurity in the face of an evolving cyberthreat landscape.

ROAD TOWN, VIRGIN ISLANDS (BRITISH) / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / PureVPN - a leading VPN service provider and the flagship brand of PureSquare - today announced that it now leverages an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified Information Security Management System (ISMS), ensuring the highest standards of information security.

PureVPN's Parent Company Earns ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

PureVPN's Parent Company Earns ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

In light of increasing cyberattacks, which are projected to cost the world approximately $10.5 trillion in 2025, the significance of robust information security measures cannot be overstated. The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification reaffirms the company's dedication to safeguarding user data, ensuring that customer information is protected by the industry's most recognized security measures, independently assessed and validated by an internationally renowned certification body.

"With the ever-evolving cyberthreat landscape, information security and privacy have always been our top priority at PureVPN. This commitment is reflected in the implementation of robust information security management systems and achieving ISO 27001 certification. This mitigates cybersecurity risks and builds stronger customer trust in PureVPN's unwavering dedication to online privacy protection," said Yasir Zahid, Director of Business Security at PureSquare.

Moreover, this certification validates the implementation of a comprehensive Information Security Management System that effectively manages and reduces information security risks across the organization. This includes all functions like Service Delivery, Engineering, Development and operations (DevOps), Marketing, Business security, and Project management operations (PMO).

How Customers Benefit from the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

Robust security measures : The certification assures users that PureVPN applies stringent security measures to provide reliable products and services for their online security and privacy.

: The certification assures users that PureVPN applies stringent security measures to provide reliable products and services for their online security and privacy. Proven information security practices: It verifies PureVPN's efforts to maintain a high standard for information security practices.

It verifies PureVPN's efforts to maintain a high standard for information security practices. Increased transparency and trust: The continuous management and improvement of information security processes, along with rigorous external audits to attain ISO 27001 certification, provide customers with greater transparency and trust in PureVPN's commitment to safeguarding their data.

The continuous management and improvement of information security processes, along with rigorous external audits to attain ISO 27001 certification, provide customers with greater transparency and trust in PureVPN's commitment to safeguarding their data. Focus on privacy and data protection: Recurring management reviews and focus on risk mitigation showcase PureVPN's commitments to privacy and security.

You can learn more about the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification here.

About PureSquare

PureSquare is a holistic cybersecurity platform that prioritizes user safety and privacy for the new age. Leveraging 17 years of expertise in the industry, PureSquare continues to achieve excellence through its brands - PureVPN, PureDome, PurePrivacy, PureWL, PureEncrypt, and PureKeep.

Contact Information

PureSquare Press

PR Manager

press@puresquare.com

SOURCE: PureVPN

View the original press release on newswire.com.