Galimedix Therapeutics establishes Scientific Advisory Board of renowned retina experts as company prepares to enter Phase 2 clinical study with GAL-101
Kensington, MD, USA, June 10, 2024 - Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. ("Galimedix"), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases, has formed a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB has been established to provide advice and direction to the Company for the development of its compound GAL-101 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), an indication with high unmet medical need.
The SAB consists of retina experts with deep knowledge and experience from both clinical practice and academia with strong track records in the development of ophthalmic drugs. The advisors will consult with the Company as it advances lead compound, GAL-101, as a potential eye drop treatment for dry AMD, one of the leading causes of blindness.
"We are excited to have such an esteemed group of international experts join our Scientific Advisory Board," said Hermann Russ, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Galimedix."The results our lead compound GAL-101 has shown in preclinical studies and in clinical Phase 1 are encouraging and as we continue to move forward in advancing this drug candidate in the field of ophthalmology, the knowledge and expertise this group brings to Galimedix will be invaluable."
A SAB meeting was held during the Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) in Seattle, WA, USA on May 4th, 2024. The Company and the SAB agreed on the design, endpoints and selection criteria of the upcoming Phase 2 DREAM study, which is expected to begin in late 2024.
