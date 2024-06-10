Jumia Technologies AG: Jumia Opens New Integrated Warehouses in Lagos, Nigeria and Casablanca, Morocco

New warehouses consolidate operations, expand storage capacity to enhance supply chain management and support e-commerce growth

Jumia (NYSE:JMIA), a leading African e-commerce platform, today announced the opening of two new integrated warehouses - a 30,000 square meter facility in Isolo, Lagos and a 5,000 square meter facility in Bouskoura, near Casablanca, Morocco. These openings signify a major step forward in Jumia's commitment to enhancing its logistics capabilities and commitment to providing its customers with the best possible shopping experience.

The shift to single, integrated warehouses and logistics network facilities in Lagos will allow for significant scale-up of operations and improvements in efficiency, cost savings, and delivery times.

Francis Dufay, CEO of Jumia said, "We are excited to open these new integrated warehouses in Morocco and Nigeria. The centralized locations of both facilities will help streamline order processing and ensure rapid and efficient delivery in both countries, while enabling Jumia to scale its operations and be better equipped to meet the growing demand for e-commerce in Africa. More importantly, both warehouses will provide economic benefits to the local community, driving economic growth as well as employment opportunities for local talent."

Both facilities will expand Jumia's storage capacity, thus strengthening its ability to meet the growing demands of its customers, while expanding the range of products available online. As the company moves forward, Jumia remains committed to revolutionizing e-commerce and improving everyday life in Africa while continuing to become a nimbler, leaner and more efficient organization.

