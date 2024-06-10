The Hauts-Plateaux de l'Yonne Energy Association (EHPY) has started planting 5. 8 km of hedges in central France to integrate 14 agrivoltaic projects into the landscape. The initiative aims to improve project acceptance and promote biodiversity. From pv magazine France EHPY, whose 15 operating members are carrying out a cluster of 14 agrivoltaic projects in France, has started planting the first kilometer of hedges around its land, in order to hide future PV plants. Green Lighthouse Développement (GLHD) aims to integrate 156. 6 MW agrivoltaic plants into the landscape by planting 5. 8 km of hedges. ...

