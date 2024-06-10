Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., a provider of ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions, is thrilled to announce its continued collaboration with Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), a global leader in shared communications infrastructure, to support Sunderland City in their ongoing deployment of its ambitious smart cities project.

In the initial phase of the Smart Cities project, Airspan's expertise played a pivotal role in supporting Boldyn in deploying AirSpeed 1900 outdoor small cells. These small cells were discretely incorporated into existing street furniture providing high-performance, and high-capacity connectivity across Sunderland. The chosen radios employed a comprehensive architecture, integrating all the Open RAN software within a single radio enclosure and offered variable options for fronthaul connectivity to overcome challenges in areas with limited fibre presence. Airspan engineering flexibility provided options for connections over both fibre and point-to-point microwave. The first phase of the Smart Cities project saw the successful rollout of next-generation connectivity across Sunderland, laying the foundation for progress in various sectors. Key areas that benefited from the 5G private network include: Smart Homes, Digital Skills, Education and Industry 4.0.

Henrik Smith-Petersen, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Airspan, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership and stated, "We are very pleased with Boldyn selecting Airspan as a partner to bring further innovation to Sunderland smart city. Dense, software-centric 5G networks are crucial in establishing a network of connectivity that enhances employment opportunities, business efficiency, growth, and secures a prosperous future. Our credentials were well-suited to delivering equipment for large-scale connected infrastructure and networking solutions for Sunderland City Council."

"Airspan's continued support and advanced technology solutions have been important in our journey to transform Sunderland into a pioneering smart city. Their commitment and expertise in deploying 5G solutions align with our vision for a digitally connected and sustainable urban future," said Claire Venners, Director Delivery UK Ireland at Boldyn Networks.

Through the integration of Airspan's sophisticated 5G radios and Boldyn's leadership, Sunderland is at the forefront of the smart city revolution. The city's commitment to leveraging technology to drive innovation and enhance the quality of life for its residents sets a shining example for other smart cities worldwide.

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

