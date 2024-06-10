Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.: Galimedix Therapeutics Establishes Scientific Advisory Board of Renowned Retina Experts as Company Prepares to Enter Phase 2 Clinical Study with GAL-101

Board consists of key opinion leaders from both clinical practice and academia with strong track records in the development of ophthalmic compounds

Galimedix is well positioned for the next phase of development of GAL-101 eye drops in dry AMD, addressing a major medical need in ophthalmology

Scientific Advisory Board meeting was held to discuss Phase 2 DREAM trial, which is expected to initiate in late 2024

KENSINGTON, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. ("Galimedix"), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases, has formed a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB has been established to provide advice and direction to the Company for the development of its compound GAL-101 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), an indication with high unmet medical need.

The SAB consists of retina experts with deep knowledge and experience from both clinical practice and academia with strong track records in the development of ophthalmic drugs. The advisors will consult with the Company as it advances lead compound, GAL-101, as a potential eye drop treatment for dry AMD, one of the leading causes of blindness.

Scientific advisors include:

Konstantinos Balaskas, MD, UCL Institute of Ophthalmology, London, UK

Justis P. Ehlers, MD, Cole Eye Institute Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Jeffrey S. Heier, MD, Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston, Boston, MA, USA

Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Cole Eye Institute Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Eleonora Lad, MD, PhD, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA

Ursula Schmidt-Erfurth, MD, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Omer Trivizki, MD, MBA, Tel-Aviv Medical Center, Tel-Aviv, Israel.

"We are excited to have such an esteemed group of international experts join our Scientific Advisory Board," said Hermann Russ, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Galimedix. "The results our lead compound GAL-101 has shown in preclinical studies and in clinical Phase 1 are encouraging and as we continue to move forward in advancing this drug candidate in the field of ophthalmology, the knowledge and expertise this group brings to Galimedix will be invaluable."

A SAB meeting was held during the Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) in Seattle, WA, USA on May 4th, 2024. The Company and the SAB agreed on the design, endpoints and selection criteria of the upcoming Phase 2 DREAM study, which is expected to begin in late 2024.

About Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.

Galimedix is a Phase 2 clinical-stage private company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases. Founded by a seasoned and highly dedicated team of bio-entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical executives, and scientists, Galimedix's groundbreaking small molecules offer the hope of changing the course of disease where amyloid beta (Aß) plays a role, such as in dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma and Alzheimer's disease - Galimedix's areas of focus.

About GAL-101

The Company's approach targets toxic Aß oligomers and protofibrils. Many studies have indicated that these oligomers and protofibrils are a major underlying cause of neurodegenerative diseases of the eye. Recent approvals and promising Phase 3 results of anti-Aß drugs also have validated them as a key target in Alzheimer's disease. Compelling pre-clinical data support the potential of Galimedix's drug candidates to slow or stop neurodegeneration and restore lost neuronal function. A Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in dry AMD with lead program, topical GAL-101, is in preparation with strong support from partner, Théa Open Innovation (TOI). Clinical studies in other indications are planned.

