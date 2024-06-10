National Commercial Interiors Enterprise, Diverzify, Expands to Pittsburgh Market, Strengthens Columbus Presence With Newest Acquisition

Continental Floors, Floor Maintenance Group, and Wright Commercial Floors are the newest brands to join the growing Diverzify network.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / Diverzify, the country's largest commercial flooring and interior services enterprise, announced today that Continental Floors, Floor Maintenance Group, and Wright Commercial Floors will join its growing national network of brands. With this newest acquisition, Diverzify successfully expands into the Pittsburgh market and strengthens its Columbus presence. The expansion reinforces the company's commitment to unifying the historically fragmented commercial flooring and interior services industry and offering clients an integrated national network of flooring experts and skilled installers.





Diverzify Logo

"We're focused on providing our loyal customers 'solutions at every step' of their flooring journey," said Danielle Hunsicker, Diverzify COO. "With the addition of these three brands, we're welcoming trusted local experts in the OH/PA/WV tri-state region to our network, and thereby connecting their existing customers with the unparalleled specialized flooring and surface care resources available to all Diverzify brands."

With more than 3,000 employees and a sizable presence in almost every major market in the US, Diverzify has united top industry leaders under one network, setting new standards of quality, service, and consistency in the industry.

With decades of experience, both Continental Floors and Wright Commercial Floors have earned a reputation as knowledgeable full-service flooring contractors and valued partners to general contractors, architects, interior designers, building owners, property managers and corporate facilities groups. Complementing these offerings, the Floor Maintenance Group team specializes in expertly maintaining any type of floor surface, ensuring optimal care and longevity.

"By joining Diverzify, our local team now has the opportunity to offer our customers things like a $100M bonding capacity, industry-leading safety rates, access to the largest network of installers and product experts, and more," added Kent Beightler, Senior VP of Continental Floors and Floor Maintenance Group.

This latest partnership marks another noteworthy milestone in Diverzify's growth trajectory, alongside the recent acquisition of national surface care experts, The APEX Group, and Arizona's largest commercial flooring company, Wholesale Floors, to the network last year.

ABOUT DIVERZIFY

Diverzify is the largest commercial flooring and interior services provider in the country with approximately 3,000+ employees and a network of 7,500+ installers and technicians in almost every major market in the US. The first-of-its-kind enterprise has revolutionized the historically fragmented industry. Diverzify has built a network of brands that allows the enterprise to unify the optimal experts, services, and resources for every project, every time. By blending traditional craftsman service quality with advanced technologies and specialized training, Diverzify is establishing new measures of service and success for the industry.

Diverzify's family of brands:

APEX Group

CCS Floors

Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS)

Continental Floors

DiverzifyPro

Epoxy S.I.

Floor Maintenance Group

Floors by Beckers

Flooring Solutions

Kenny Floor Covering

Kiefer USA

Pavilion Floors

ProSpectra

RD Weis Companies

ReSource

Select Prefab Solutions (SPS)

Spectra Contract Flooring

Wholesale Floors

Wright Commercial Floors

