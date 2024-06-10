CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced that Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (Coca-Cola HBC), a prominent manufacturer and distributor of Coca-Cola products in Europe, has chosen the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to help safeguard its cloud migration, secure critical assets and to manage sensitive access for both internal and external users.

Coca-Cola HBC is an established beverage partner of the Coca-Cola Company. With more than 33,000 employees across 29 different European and African markets, the company needed an identity security partner that could both modernize the approach to securing sensitive access to their cloud workloads and environments and also provide centralized privileged access management (PAM) capabilities for hundreds of IT administrators. Additionally, Coca-Cola HBC uses multiple external vendors to assist with distribution and other IT operations. These users also need to be managed and secured.

The aim is to ensure everyone and everything that touches the organization's sensitive data is assigned the right levels of permissions and privileges and only when needed. To achieve this goal, Coca-Cola HBC selected CyberArk because it provides best-in-class PAM capabilities to secure privileged access for IT teams migrating, scaling and operating applications in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

"We were feeling the pressure that many other FMCG and CPG companies experience. We have so many potential attack vectors and it is challenging to secure all of them without hindering operations. From software and factories to shipping supply chains, our business has multiple areas for potential interruption. To minimize risk, we needed a partner who could help us secure access for employees, vendors and other partners across multiple geographies ideally from a single tool," said Theodoros Stanimerakis, Cyber Security Platforms Manager, Coca-Cola HBC. "We chose CyberArk once we saw that we could manage endpoints, workforce and privilege access from a single platform. It delivers an innovative, reliable, holistic solution that protects our most critical assets and systems."

"Alongside the sensitive access requirements that cloud environments inevitably bring, organizations with highly distributed operations like Coca-Cola HBC face ongoing challenges in securing third-party access to critical internal resources," said Rich Turner, president, EMEA at CyberArk. "We are grateful that Coca-Cola HBC chose to standardize on CyberArk to help secure privileged and sensitive access for their IT admins, in their multi-cloud environments and for their wider ecosystem partners, hardening their overall cybersecurity posture and supporting the company's continued digital growth."

Built for the dynamic enterprise and backed by intelligent privilege controls, the CyberArk Identity Security Platform enables secure access for any identity human or machine to any resource or environment from anywhere, using any device.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity human or machine across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud environments and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world's leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610510539/en/

Contacts:

Carissa Ryan

Press@CyberArk.com



Erica Smith

IR@CyberArk.com