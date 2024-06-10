Goshen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2024) - Magnet recognition is one of the highest honors a healthcare organization can receive for providing outstanding nursing care to patients. Goshen Hospital not only received its fifth designation; it also received Magnet with Distinction - a new category recently added by the American Nurses Credentialing Center to differentiate hospitals that exceed standards. Goshen Hospital was praised for exceeding standards in nine areas, including lower patient injury rates, higher patient satisfaction and for the high number of nurses with bachelor's degrees (84 percent).

Magnet recognition involves a rigorous review of nursing care provided in the previous four years. Goshen Hospital received Magnet designations in 2004, 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. Just 581 of the 6,129 U.S. hospitals have achieved Magnet recognition. Of these, less than 60 have been recognized five times.

"This recognition is one of the ways we show our community how much we value their trust. Our Colleagues go above and beyond every day to deliver exceptional, compassionate care," said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and Chief Executive Officer. "To earn Magnet recognition continuously over a 20-year period is a remarkable accomplishment that highlights our commitment to continual improvement. We're so proud of our nurses and the healthcare teams who work together to respond to the needs of our patients."

"Meeting the standards to achieve Magnet the first time was an incredible accomplishment. You might think it would be easier the second time, but the standards change each time because new discoveries continue to inform the best practices for professional nursing care," said Julie Crossley, MSN, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, Goshen Health Chief Nursing Officer. "I'm so thrilled to work with such professional nurses who are inspired to always work toward more effective and compassionate care."

Patients realize specific benefits from Magnet recognition, according to research. These include:

Higher patient satisfaction

Improved patient safety and high quality

Decreased falls, infections, pressure injuries and mortality rates

In addition, nurses who work for Magnet-recognized organizations report higher job satisfaction.

To achieve this recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the hospital met the rigorous standards for nursing excellence established by the Magnet Recognition Program®.





Chief Nursing Officer Julie Crossley and Erica Prough, Director of Education and Professional Practice, receive the phone call from American Nurses Credentialing Center that Goshen Hospital achieved Magnet with Distinction.

About Goshen Health:

Goshen Health is a community-owned, nonprofit healthcare organization committed to improving the health of its communities. To live out the organization's mission, Colleagues practice compassion, accountability, respect and excellence in every endeavor. The health system includes 40 locations across four counties with specialized cancer care; heart and vascular care; and a physician's network with primary and specialty care.

For more information about Goshen Health, contact Liz Fisher at (574) 364-2776, lfisher2@goshenhealth.com or visit www.GoshenHealth.com.





