Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) receives observation status

On June 7, 2024, Pak Logistik Intressenter AB disclosed a mandatory public offer to the other shareholders in Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) (JETPAK, ISIN code SE0012012508, order book ID 164293) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.