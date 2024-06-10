Maris-Tech Ltd.: Maris-Tech Receives Repeat Order for Approximately $957,000 from a Company in the Defense Industry for its Unique Situational Awareness Solution for Armored Vehicles

This marks the third repeat order from the defense industry customer for this solution, which enables armored fighting vehicle ("AFV") crews to detect and respond to dismounted threats

Total orders for this innovative, customized system from this customer have accumulated to approximately $2.2 million

Rehovot, Israel, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK) ("Maris-Tech" or the "Company"), a B2B provider of edge computing artificial intelligence ("AI") accelerated video solutions for edge platforms, today announced that it has received a repeat order of approximately $957,000 for a customized solution that provides armored and autonomous vehicles with enhanced situational awareness. This is the third order for this unique solution from the same customer, and it is expected to be delivered by the end of 2024.

Based on Maris-Tech's Uranus industrial video and AI-based edge computing platform, the solution provides full 360-degree situational awareness for AFV crews to detect and respond to dismounted threats. The solution addresses the growing need in the defense market for armored vehicles' enhanced crew safety and is already deployed and operating in the field.

The systems from the first and second orders are already operational, save lives, and are field-proven to the end customer's satisfaction.

"This third order is a clear recognition of the product's capabilities and its contribution to the performance and protection of armored vehicles in the field," said Israel Bar, CEO of Maris-Tech

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a B2B provider of video streaming and AI technology, founded by veterans of the Israeli technology sector with extensive electrical engineering and imaging experience. Our products are designed to meet the growing demands of commercial and tactical applications, delivering high-performance, compact, low power, and low latency solutions to companies worldwide, including leading electro-optical payload, RF datalink and unmanned platform manufacturers as well as defense, homeland security, and communication companies. For more information, visit https://www.maris-tech.com.

