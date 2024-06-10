Feel the BURN / Unlock the Drop with Unizen's Hyperdeflationary Reward Program: The BURNDROP

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / Unizen is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking initiative designed to reward and engage our amazing community like never before. We're committing ~246 million ZCX tokens (~36% of the circulating supply) to a combined burn and airdrop program, sparking an exciting wave of incentives for both social and platform engagement.

The BURNDROP Breakdown

Allocation Details:

Airdrop Allocation:

Total Airdropped: ~111 million ZCX tokens.

Percentage of Total Supply: ~11.7%.

Percentage of Circulating Supply: ~16.0%.

Market Value: Approximately $22 million USD.

Burn Allocation:

Total Burned: ~135 million ZCX tokens.

Percentage of Total Supply: ~14.2%.

Percentage of Circulating Supply: ~19.5%.

Market Value: Approximately $27 million USD.

Total Commitment:

Combined Total: ~246 million ZCX tokens.

Percentage of Total Supply: ~25.9%.

Percentage of Circulating Supply: ~35.5%.

Total Market Value: Approximately $50 million USD.

The BURNDROP program will be rolled out in strategic phases, each tailored to maximize community interaction and reward loyalty. Initially, we'll focus on social engagement, gradually shifting towards incentivizing platform activity as well. This phased approach ensures sustained excitement and continuous participation. We will officially announce when the program is live.

Important: THE ONLY WAY to get exclusive updates on the BURNDROP is to follow us on Twitter and join our official Telegram channel.

Future and Imminent: The BURNDROP Portal

We are in the process of developing a rewarding portal that leverages on-chain data, including trade volume and frequency, to boost user engagement. This proprietary system is tailored to effectively reward active wallets linked to our platform, ensuring that rewards correspond directly with user contributions. Keep an eye out for further updates as we refine this innovative approach, designed to enhance participation and loyalty.

Stay Engaged, Participate, and Feel the Heat

This program is not just about rewards; it's about building a stronger, more connected community. With every phase, we aim to enhance user experience and bring more value to our platform.

Join the Unizen Movement

The hyperdeflationary BURNDROP program is just the beginning. As we roll out each phase, we invite you to be an active part of our community. Engage with us on social media, share your experiences, and watch as Unizen evolves with the support of our incredible people.

Remember: THE ONLY WAY to get exclusive updates on the BURNDROP is to follow us on X and join our official Telegram channel.

Let's ignite the future of decentralized finance together. Feel the heat, embrace the excitement, and join us in making ZCX a cornerstone of your digital asset portfolio.

About Unizen:

Unizen is a leading DEX aggregator, enabling seamless cross-chain swaps and DeFi access to UTXO assets like native Bitcoin and Dogecoin. With our in-house trade splitting and routing algorithm, Unizen outperforms other DEX aggregators in minimizing slippage and reducing gas costs.

Additionally, Unizen aggregates top interoperability providers to offer the fastest and most cost-efficient access to liquidity across multiple blockchains, ensuring optimal trading outcomes and enhanced user experience.

We continually build on this foundation to form a UNIZEN ecosystem, considering tokenomics and utility in tandem, including but not limited to:

Governance

Earn 2.0

ZEN Chain

And more +

Learn more here:

X I Discord I Telegram I Website I Application I CMC

